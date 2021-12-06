Advertisement

BREAKING: Decision made in vote of no-confidence for WVU’s Gee-Reed

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Faculty Senate has voted on the no-confidence resolution involving WVU President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

The result was overwhelmingly against the vote.

There were 103 votes against it, while only 20 were in favor of the vote.

The decision comes after a lengthy discussion on the matter.

The vote of no-confidence stems from a lack of a vaccine mandate.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

