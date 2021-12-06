Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Catherine “Nan” Mae Lattea, 74, of Weston gained her wings on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston and went to her eternal home where she will rejoice with those who went before her patiently wait to be joined by those whom she had to leave behind. The sudden loss would be unbearable if it were not for the comfort of knowing she now walks on streets of gold.

She was born in Upshur County on December 15, 1946, a daughter of the late Ophie and Cora Linger. In addition to her parents, Nan was preceded in death by her son, Barry Lattea; and sister, Betty Lou Linger.

On July 11,1964, she married Dana Ralph Lattea. They have been blessed with a marriage that spanned 57 years, those years brought many joys and many sorrows. The laughter and tears they shared only nourished the love and commitment they shared with one another.

Surviving Nan are her husband, Dana Lattea; four children: Dana Lattea and wife, Wahneta, Terry Lattea and wife, Gi, and Cathie Metz and husband, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Pam; ten grandchildren: Nathaniel Lattea, Danellia Lattea, Mahindra Lattea, Siera Sawyers, Kevin Higgins, Terry Lattea, William Adkins, Dakota Adkins, and Courtney Morris; seven great-grandchildren: Brylee Sawyers, Emmy Sawyers, Addie Adkins, Carter Adkins, Dakota Adkins, Gauge Morris, and Hunter Morris. There are no words to express how her loved one’s hearts are filled with emptiness and void that will be only refilled once we reunite in our heavenly home. There will not be a day that Nan isn’t in our thoughts and we all carry her precious memories in our hearts. The love she gave us here in this world will only grow as our tears fall upon the Earth.

She attended Philippi High School and was a Pentecostal by faith. Nan enjoyed collecting Christmas houses and fishing. Her feisty personality will be missed by all who knew her.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.” Roman 8:18

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your path.” Proverbs 3:5-6

Private Services will be held at a later date by the family.

