Clarksburg man allegedly involved in catalytic converter gang arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man allegedly involved in a year-long report of stolen catalytic converters has been arrested.

James Glaspell, 36, was arrested as part of a gang that stole multiple catalytic converters between June 2020 and July 2021 in Harrison County, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says that some of these thefts occurred while the suspects, including Glaspell, were also committing a breaking and entering.

The catalytic converters were allegedly stolen and then sold for profit due to the metals located within them.

Officers say multiple transactions of selling the stolen catalytic converters were captured on surveillance video.

Glaspell is one of 11 members of the organized crime to be identified, according to the complaint.

Glaspell has been charged with engaging in organized criminal enterprise.

