Crews battle brush fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a brush fire near Mt. Nebo in Nicholas County.

Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. and high winds are fueling the flames which is running along Bruce Road.

They estimate the fire to be well over 250 acres.

At this time the Nettie Fire Department says one outbuilding has caught fire. They believe 3-4 fires are burning within this wildfire.

Neighbors who live nearby tell WSAZ they can see flames just a few miles from their home.

Fire departments on scene include Wilderness, Nettie, Kesslers Cross Lanes, Quinwood and Nicholas County Brush Fire Team.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

