David Ward Marlow, 64, of Weston passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following a brief illness.

He was born in Weston on June 4, 1957, a son of Mildred Virginia Fisher Marlow Harvey and the late Gilbert Porterfield Marlow. In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by one sister, Myrtle Umble; and close friend and mother of his children, Evanell Hanline.

His hardworking and selfless nature will be forever remembered by his mother, Mildred Harey; two daughters: Christina “Criss” Miller and companion, Chris Alderman of French Creek and Ginger Hedgecoth and husband, Daniel of Buckhannon; seven grandchildren: Madisson Miller, Tarani Day, Corey Miller, Colin Alderman, Kaiden Miller, Shydan Hedgecoth, and Mikey Hedgecoth; one great-grandson, Jace Stokes; three sisters: Sandy Cox and husband, Bob of Ohio, Cathy Skinner of Weston, and Sarah Henline of Weston; one brother, Stanley Marlow and wife, Lisa of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.

David graduated from Lewis County High School in 1975. He spent 20 years as a Glass Blower at Louie Glass which later became Princess House Glass. David was a member of Bendale United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors whether he was hunting and fishing or taking care of his rabbit beagle and goats. David’s favorite pastime was playing card especially with his sister, Myrtle. They now have been reunited to play a game or two in Heaven.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at with Pastor Shawn Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Ward Marlow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

