Harrison County man arrested on drug charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested on Thursday on drug charges following a traffic stop, officials say.

Officers say a vehicle with an obstructed registration plate crossed the dividing lane line on the road, leading to a traffic stop to be initiated.

As the driver provided officers with her information, officers saw two other individuals in the car, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say a free air sniff of the vehicle with a K-9 gave a positive indication of the smell of drugs.

The complaint says a drug search was conducted, and multiple drugs were found in the rear passenger area of the vehicle and on the rear passenger’s person.

The rear passenger, John Moore, 38, of Clarksburg, had multiple containers of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine, a baggy containing a powder-like substance identified as heroin, a sealed bag of marijuana, a pill and a half identified as Subutex, and a baggy containing Suboxone strips, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Moore also had a small amount of money in his possession, consistent with the sale of controlled substances.

Officers say an additional bag of presumed heroin was later located in North Central Regional Jail concealed on Moore’s person.

Moore has been charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances classified as Schedule I or Schedule II.

