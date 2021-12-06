Advertisement

Hunter charged after fatal shooting in West Virginia

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hunter who fatally shot a man he said he mistook for a bear has been arrested, authorities said.

The man was charged last week with negligent shooting and failure to render aid, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Sgt. Larry Harvey told WCHS-TV.

The hunter told authorities he saw what he thought was a bear in the distance Wednesday and fired, but did not see anything fall and found nothing after a search so he left, Harvey said.

Authorities said David Green, 30, was wearing a black shirt while digging in the area for roots. Crews found his body with a gunshot wound after his family reported him missing, Harvey said.

After hearing about the body, the hunter got in touch with authorities, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stabbing in Clarksburg sends one to the hospital
WVU puts out a community notice in regards to a letter they received describing a public...
WVU issues update on Community Notice concerning letter describing public suicide
An arrest has been made.
Clarksburg man allegedly involved in catalytic converter gang arrested
GMC pickup leaving the scene
Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying owner of pickup truck
Horse trainers Lisanne Fear and Hannah Catalino started their initiative to raise awareness for...
Mustang Discovery Ride runs through West Virginia

Latest News

There will be a total road closure in Monongalia County starting Wednesday, Dec. 8. (Source:...
Road closure in Mon. Co. starting Wednesday
The USDA has announced an $845,519 investment in West Virginia to reduce the impacts of climate...
Rural Development invests $845k in grants for climate-smart infrastructure
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 5
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 5
Morgantown high schoolers hold a holiday book drive for young children in West Virginia
Morgantown high schoolers hold a holiday book drive for young children in West Virginia