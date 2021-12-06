Hunter charged after fatal shooting in West Virginia

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hunter who fatally shot a man he said he mistook for a bear has been arrested, authorities said.

The man was charged last week with negligent shooting and failure to render aid, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Sgt. Larry Harvey told WCHS-TV.

The hunter told authorities he saw what he thought was a bear in the distance Wednesday and fired, but did not see anything fall and found nothing after a search so he left, Harvey said.

Authorities said David Green, 30, was wearing a black shirt while digging in the area for roots. Crews found his body with a gunshot wound after his family reported him missing, Harvey said.

After hearing about the body, the hunter got in touch with authorities, officials said.

