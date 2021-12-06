Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a nice, mild weekend, a cold front is pushing through this morning, bringing spotty rain showers to WV. More rain will move in this afternoon, as the rest of the front moves in. The rain sticks around until 5 PM at the latest, bringing a total of 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain in some areas. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW this afternoon at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts will be above 30 mph in some areas, which could cause a few problems, so we’ll be watching carefully. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. By the evening, winds will shift to coming from the west, cooling us down. Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper-20s. Overall, we start out rainy, before drying out and cooling down. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system will keep us dry, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, it will be a chilly day. On Wednesday morning, a weak disturbance pushes into NCWV, bringing light snow into the region until the mid-afternoon hours. We won’t see much snow, about 1″ to 2″. There are still variances with the models, however, so we’ll be keeping an eye on this. The snow leaves by the evening, allowing temperatures to rise into the 50s towards the latter half of the week. So we will see some warmer weather in the area. We also stay dry up until Friday night and the weekend, when another front brings rain, and maybe snow, to NCWV. In short, today will be a bit rainy, tomorrow will be chilly, and we’ll see some snow and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with rain pushing in during the morning and afternoon hours. Expect rain chances until 4 to 5 PM, with leftover rain turning into snow showers in the mountains (although we won’t see much accumulation). Rain totals will be around 0.1 to 0.3 inches. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 15-25 mph and gusting up to 40 mph in the mountains at times. Overall, expect a dreary day. High: 62.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and we stay dry. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. This will make tonight’s temperatures, which will be in the 20s, feel much cooler. Overall, expect a chilly night. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Skies will be overcast, so it will be a bit gray outside. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s, much cooler-than-average. Overall, expect a chilly day. High: 36.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light snow showers during the early-morning hours. These snow showers won’t produce much snow, about 1″ to 2″ at most. Still, it’s something to plan for in the morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, expect a chilly day, with light snow in the morning. High: 39.

