Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | December 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! Is it December? If the past few days have tricked you into thinking it’s April, tomorrow and Wednesday are sure to remind you that winter is approaching. The cold front that brought us rain and gusty winds today ushered in a cooler air mass that will drop our temperatures into the mid to upper 20s tonight and limit Tuesday and Wednesday’s high temperatures to below 40°. Winds continue to die down overnight, but eastern Tucker County has a wind advisory in place until midnight, so for those in that area, be mindful of gusts possibly reaching up to 50mph this evening. A weak system moving in Wednesday morning will bring NCWV some snow showers, but nothing that will accumulate much. As it stands now, the lowlands would expect trace amounts of snow to one inch at most, and the mountains would expect up to 2 inches. So not really a snowstorm, but it could impact Wednesday morning commutes, so be sure to allow yourself some extra time on the roads. Past that, we’ll slowly return to southerly flow, so temperatures will rise once again. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Friday and Saturday we see our next chance of precipitation, but with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, this precipitation will fall as rain. The exact timing of this weekend rain is still up in the air, but stick with 5 News for updates on how the system will play out.

Tonight: A few clouds and temperatures decreasing. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Cloudy and chilly. High: 36

Wednesday: Light snow showers early morning through the afternoon. High: 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild. High: 48

