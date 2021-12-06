Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | December 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the cloudiness, today was a nice, dry, above-average day. The warm temperatures continue tonight and early tomorrow, with lows only falling into the low 50s and upper 40s. Temperatures will max out in the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow, but these highs will come around 10am, then drop from there. This is due to a passing cold front being trailed by a cooler air mass. Besides the temperature drop, this front is also bringing rain and gusty winds to NCWV very early Monday morning which will persist through the early evening. Throughout the rain’s duration, gusts are expected to reach 25-30mph in the lowlands, or 35-40mph in the mountains. As the rain makes its way out of the area, decreasing temperatures and upslope flow present the opportunity for the rain to turn to snow in the mountains and linger for a little longer Monday evening. However, this snow will likely not accumulate, as it will be short-lived, and the ground will be too wet from the earlier rain. Clouds will decrease for a few hours overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s for Tuesday morning. Then, clouds thickening in the early morning and persisting through the day will stifle high temperatures from getting any higher than the upper 30s. Amid these cooler temperatures, the precipitation pushing into the state overnight Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday will likely fall as snow. Accumulations are only expected to be 1-2 inches as of now, but atmospheric conditions continue to be monitored, as aspects of this system are still up in the air. Southerly flow starts to make its return Thursday through the start of the weekend, so temperatures will return to the 50s and 60s, and rain will make a reappearance Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, then rain showers in the early AM. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Rain through the early evening. High: 60↓

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. High: 36

Wednesday: Light snow likely. High: 39

