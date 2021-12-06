Advertisement

Lumberport man who allegedly injured officer arrested

A Lumberport man has been arrested after he allegedly injured an officer two years ago.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lumberport man has been arrested after he allegedly injured an officer two years ago.

Joshua Menendez-Finch, 34, was arrested on charges related to fleeing and injuring an officer from December 2019, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police were assisting United States Marshals Service with an arrest warrant on Menendez-Finch in Lumberport.

Menendez-Finch allegedly fled on foot out the back door of the residence from officers, who were giving him commands to stop.

Officers say Menendez-Finch then got into a reported stolen Jeep Wrangler that was parked in a grassy field behind the residence.

A deputy sheriff on the scene injured a finger on his left hand while attempting to open the driver’s door on the Jeep Wrangler as Menendez-Finch drove away at a high rate of acceleration in a reckless manner, placing law enforcement in danger, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers say the deputy sheriff was briefly stuck on the fleeing vehicle with his finger stuck in the door handle before being separated from the vehicle.

The deputy sheriff later went to the doctor to be treated for the injury, the complaint says.

Menendez-Finch has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with bodily injury.

