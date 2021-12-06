Advertisement

Marion County woman arrested on child neglect charges

A Marion County woman was arrested Sunday on child neglect charges after she allegedly resisted arrest from officers.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman was arrested Sunday on child neglect charges after she allegedly resisted arrest from officers.

Racquel Daniels, 35, of Grant Town, was arrested after officers received a call about a minor being shot with a BB gun, according to a criminal complaint.

Daniels allegedly allowed a child under her care to fire a BB gun at another child, causing an injury on the back side of the child’s left leg.

The criminal complaint says Daniels refused to provide her identity to officers and tried to shut the door in their face.

Officers say they again asked for her name, and she told them to leave.

When officers attempted to place Daniels under arrest, she allegedly began to flail around in an attempt to get away from officers.

The criminal complaint says Daniels made several attempts to fall to the ground on the way to a police cruiser once she was put in restraints.

Daniels allegedly also put both of her feet on each side of the police cruiser’s door in an attempt to prevent her entry into the cruiser.

Daniels has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury and resisting arrest.

