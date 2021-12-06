Morrisey: Pres. Biden’s vaccine mandate essentially at stand still

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials say President Biden’s vaccine mandate is essentially at a stand still.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says there is a national injunction against the mandate that he says will be in place for the foreseeable future.

It is one of many legal challenges launched against the rule.

Monday was the deadline for many to get the shot, but Morrisey says employers should hold off on requiring it and that West Virginia will continue to fight against the mandate.

“We think the Biden Administration is unlawfully trying to use the federal government’s power to push people into compliance,” Morrisey said. “We’re not going to let that happen. We’re going to keep fighting it in court.”

Morrisey says employers should step back and let the legal process play out and that none of their federal funds are in jeopardy as long as the injunction remains in place.

