Road closure in Mon. Co. starting Wednesday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a total road closure in Monongalia County starting Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of the closure of Monongalia County Route 36, Opekiska Road, at milepost 2.02, according to a release.

The release says the road will be closed from 7:30am to 5:00pm on weekdays starting on Wednesday, December 8 and continuing through Wednesday, December 22.

The reason for the closure is for a slip repair, according to the release.

The release says the alternate route around this closure is Clarence West Rd. to Beechwood Rd. to Lloyd McBee Rd. to Smithtown Rd.

This is a total road closure, meaning all traffic must use alternate routes while the road is closed.

Motorists are advised allow additional time for their commute.

Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

