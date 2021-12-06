Rural Development invests $845k in grants for climate-smart infrastructure

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The USDA has announced an $845,519 investment in West Virginia to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday.

As part of the Build Back Better agenda, the Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in rural communities, creating good-paying jobs and combatting the climate crisis top priorities.

“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” Vilsack said. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs. With the Build Back Better agenda, USDA will be able to fund more and more critical projects like those announced today in the coming months and years.”

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Alan L. Harris said, “The West Virginia businesses and organizations receiving funding are stepping up to incorporate renewable energy and energy efficiency into their operations, showing the public they care about the environment and creating a sustainable future for West Virginia communities.”

The following businesses and organizations in West Virginia are receiving Rural Energy for America Program Grant funding totaling $845,519:

Carpenter From Nazareth, Inc., located in Great Cacapon, is receiving a grant in the amount of $30,351.

Mountaineer Behavioral Health, located in Kearneysville, is receiving a grant in the amount of $119,432.

Shenandoah Landlord, LLC, located in Martinsburg, is receiving a grant of $9,737.

Thinkstone Cellars, located in Elizabeth, is receiving a grant of $6,125.

West Virginia Division of Energy, located in Charleston, is receiving a grant of $100,000.

Early Education Station, Inc., located in Point Pleasant, is receiving a grant of $34,373.

Green Machine Properties, LLC, located in Lewisburg, is receiving a grant of $25,427.

Appalachian Holliday Family Sales, LLC, located in Cowen, is receiving a grant of $12,388.

FSRM, LLC, located in Davis, is receiving a grant of $37,598.

3D Construction Properties, LLC, located in Parkersburg, is receiving a grant of $18,225.

Kreinik Manufacturing Company, Inc., located in Parkersburg, is receiving a grant of $4,694.

Rolling Thunder Vegetable Preserve, located in Montrose, is receiving a grant of $4,087

RSS 61 Ocean Mines Road, LLC, located in Bridgeport, is receiving a grant of $28,856.

Rte. 19 Mini Storage, LLC, located in Morgantown, is receiving a grant of $4,888.

Solar Energy Solutions, LLC, located in Buckhannon, is receiving a grant of $233,250.

Tecnocap, LLC, located in Glen Dale, is receiving a grant of $71,038.

West Virginia Potato Chip Company, LLC, located in Parkersburg, is receiving a grant of $5,050.

West Virginia University, located in Morgantown, is receiving a grant of $100,000.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access in rural, high-poverty areas.

