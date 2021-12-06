What you need to know ahead of holiday travel season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New stricter travel rules are starting Monday for passengers coming into the United States.

The new covid variant is arriving just as airports in West Virginia gear up for the holiday travel season.

Airport officials want people to know that it’s okay to travel.

“As new variants come through really if we just go back and fall back on the infrastructure and the basics of what we started with come with plenty of time because with new covid precautions it does take a little bit longer,” said Director of North Central West Virginia Airport Rick Rock.

The Biden Administration is extending the mask mandate for planes, buses and trains through March 18.

“And make sure that everybody has situational awareness and be prepared on what they’re doing, just keeping yourself safe all the things we’ve learned since the beginning of this pandemic.”

As airports approach one of the heaviest travel times, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein says there’s easy ways to bring gifts such as using a gift bag or box.

“The same idea is that a TSA officer just has to open a box and look inside to see what that is to make sure that it’s not something that could cause a catastrophic incident on a plane,” said Farbstein.

Farbstein says you are allowed to bring one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.