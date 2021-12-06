Advertisement

WVU Faculty Senate set to vote on no-confidence resolution

FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee in Morgantown, W.V. The president of West Virginia University released a letter Sunday, March 1, 2020, emphasizing the university's commitment to safety after two recent shootings near the Morgantown campus, one of them involving a fatality.(Mark Shephard/The Dominion Post via AP, File)(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s Faculty Senate is set to vote on a resolution that would express no confidence in President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

The vote is scheduled for Monday in Morgantown. Among the issues cited in the resolution is a lack of coronavirus vaccine mandates for students and staff. Full-time faculty voted overwhelmingly in September in favor of such mandates.

More than 92% of WVU faculty and staff and 82% of students have been vaccinated at its Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser campuses.

The resolution also addresses hiring practices, work procedures and a perceived lack of transparency in academic initiatives.

University officials have declined comment on the vote, which would be non-binding.

Gee has been in his second stint as WVU president since 2014. Reed was named provost in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

