Bubby Towns named West Virginia Boy’s Player of the Year

Towns named to 2021 All Mid-Atlantic Team
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bubby Towns was named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches All Fall Mid-Atlantic Team on Sunday.

Towns was one of 26 to receive the honor and the only player from West Virginia.

In addition to the national recognition, Towns was also named the boy’s West Virginia Player of the Year.

Throughout Town’s time at Fairmont Senior, the senior has been apart of two State Championship teams, and this year’s state semi-final appearance.

