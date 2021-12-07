Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing rain and gusty winds yesterday, today will be colder but drier, much more in-line with December weather. This comes as a high-pressure system and cool air mass settle in our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Because of this, expect highs in the mid-30s, cool and well below-average for early December. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will stay in the upper-20s. Overall, today will be chilly and crisp. Tomorrow morning, a weak disturbance pushes into WV, bringing a small amount of snow into our area. We won’t see much, only trace amounts in the lowlands and maybe 1″ of snow in the mountains. Still, any amount of snow could increase the chance of slick spots on the roads, so it’s something to think about when heading out. By the afternoon, the system is gone, leaving mostly cloudy skies and light westerly winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, expect another cool day, with a chance of light snow. After Wednesday, the rest of the week will be much warmer, as increased south winds bring warmer air into WV. As a result, by Friday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Our next chance of precipitation comes on Friday afternoon into the weekend, as a low-pressure system lifts in and brings rain to NCWV. Rain chances stick around until Sunday morning, leading to a soggy weekend. We’ll then see some rain transition to snow on Sunday, although it’s hard to tell how much snow we could see. In short, today and tomorrow will be cold but dry, and our weekend will be warm and rainy.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, and because of the clouds and cool air mass on top of us, expect highs in the mid-30s, about 10 to 15 degrees below-average for early-December. Overall, expect a chilly, but dry, afternoon. High: 35.

Tonight: Skies will still be mostly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s. We’ll likely see a few snow showers coming in after 2 AM, but they won’t produce much snow. Overall, it will be a seasonable, cold night. Low: 28.

Wednesday: We see a few light snow showers coming in after 2 to 3 AM, and they stick around until 8 AM. We won’t see much snow, likely trace amounts in the lowlands and 1″ in the mountains at most. After that, the rest of the afternoon will be gray and chilly, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-30s. Winds will be light. Overall, expect another cool day, with light morning snow. High: 40.

Thursday: Skies will still be partly to mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light and coming from the south, which means temperatures will rise, reaching into the seasonable upper-40s. In other words, expect a cloudy, but much warmer and more seasonable, day. High: 44.

