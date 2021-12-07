Advertisement

Morgantown boys’ basketball opens season this Friday

2020-21 Class AAAA State runner-ups return strong senior class
Morgantown boys' basketball tips off season this Friday
Morgantown boys' basketball tips off season this Friday(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boys’ basketball tips off their 2021-22 season this Friday at Buckhannon-Upshur.

The Mohigans return with a mission after last years’ one-point state title game loss to George Washington, the team knows the importance of every point matters and are determined to get back to the state championship game.

This season will feature a strong returning group of seniors for the squad, as well as the Morgantown staple defense. Sophomore guard Sha Ron Young will be a weapon for the Mohigans on the court.

The boys’ impending success this year is fueled by their chemistry and what the program means to them.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stabbing in Clarksburg sends one to the hospital
WVU puts out a community notice in regards to a letter they received describing a public...
WVU issues update on Community Notice concerning letter describing public suicide
An arrest has been made.
Clarksburg man allegedly involved in catalytic converter gang arrested
GMC pickup leaving the scene
Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying owner of pickup truck
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
BREAKING: Decision made in vote of no-confidence for WVU’s Gee-Reed

Latest News

Bubby Towns named WV player of the year
Bubby Towns named West Virginia Boy’s Player of the Year
RCB cheer prepares for 2021 State Championships
RCB prepares for 2021 State Cheerleading Championships
2021 State Champion Football recap
2021 Super Six recap
WVU football
Mountaineers to face Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl