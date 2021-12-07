Morgantown boys’ basketball opens season this Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boys’ basketball tips off their 2021-22 season this Friday at Buckhannon-Upshur.

The Mohigans return with a mission after last years’ one-point state title game loss to George Washington, the team knows the importance of every point matters and are determined to get back to the state championship game.

This season will feature a strong returning group of seniors for the squad, as well as the Morgantown staple defense. Sophomore guard Sha Ron Young will be a weapon for the Mohigans on the court.

The boys’ impending success this year is fueled by their chemistry and what the program means to them.

