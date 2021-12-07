RCB prepares for 2021 State Cheerleading Championships

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB Cheerleading is no stranger to the State Championships in recent history.

Since 2009, the team has made eight state appearances, this year being their ninth.

After failing to qualify last season, the team came back with one goal in mind: getting back to Huntington. Since August, Byrd has been practicing six days a week in preparation for Huntington this Saturday.

RCB qualified for the 2021 State Championships following a runner-up performance at the Class AA Region II Championships, they will compete for the Class AA title this Saturday.

