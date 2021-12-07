Advertisement

RCB prepares for 2021 State Cheerleading Championships

Byrd returns to states for the 9th time since 2009
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB Cheerleading is no stranger to the State Championships in recent history.

Since 2009, the team has made eight state appearances, this year being their ninth.

After failing to qualify last season, the team came back with one goal in mind: getting back to Huntington. Since August, Byrd has been practicing six days a week in preparation for Huntington this Saturday.

RCB qualified for the 2021 State Championships following a runner-up performance at the Class AA Region II Championships, they will compete for the Class AA title this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stabbing in Clarksburg sends one to the hospital
WVU puts out a community notice in regards to a letter they received describing a public...
WVU issues update on Community Notice concerning letter describing public suicide
An arrest has been made.
Clarksburg man allegedly involved in catalytic converter gang arrested
GMC pickup leaving the scene
Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying owner of pickup truck
Horse trainers Lisanne Fear and Hannah Catalino started their initiative to raise awareness for...
Mustang Discovery Ride runs through West Virginia

Latest News

Bubby Towns named WV player of the year
Bubby Towns named West Virginia Boy’s Player of the Year
2021 State Champion Football recap
2021 Super Six recap
WVU football
Mountaineers to face Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Ritchie County football
Rebels win Class A state title in first visit to Wheeling Island