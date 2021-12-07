WVU Faculty Senate votes against no-confidence resolution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - At the December 6 Faculty Senate meeting, senators discussed a no-confidence resolution. Senator Scott Crichlow proposed this resolution.

This resolution addressed concerns from the community regarding President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed’s administration.

Crichlow said he felt the faculty’s opinions were not considered by Gee and Reed when making university-wide decisions, which he said was an issue of shared governance.

“That also leaves the faculty in the situation where they are not always able to defend their programs and research,” he explained.

However, the WVU Faculty Senate overwhelming voted against this resolution.

Robert Bastress was one of 103 members that voted against this resolution.

“Faculty might disagree about how particular issues are handled. It is not grounds for expressing a lack of confidence,” he shared.

Before the vote, Gee and Reed spoke to the senate regarding the concerns. Gee admitted he was not perfect and that there have been downfalls over the past few years, including the loss of employees.

“We have lost some. Let’s be candid about it. We have lost some people. I hate to lose anyone, and I hate to lose them if they leave for the wrong reason, but that’s on me,” Gee explained.

After the meeting, this was the statement the university released from Tom Jones on the WVU Board of Governors :

“Though we are disappointed that this amended resolution was brought forward, it does present an opportunity for the university to come together and refrain from creating further division. Let us use this moment for improved communication and productive dialogue on critical issues.”

