Advertisement

Bees hoping to take third state crown in Huntington

Hold two state titles from 1993, 1995
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont has worked over the past few months, and they’ve worked hard.

The Bees have improved their tumbling, stunting and overall cohesion as a team in preparation for what they hoped they would achieve - a trip to the state championship.

Now, they’re on their way.

East Fairmont won state titles in cheerleading in 1993 and 1995. They hope to bring home the first title in 26 years this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
MonPower outage planned Friday
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
Kaleb Rhoades
Marion Co. man arrested on burglary charges
Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges
Flemington crash (WDTV)
Crews respond to crash in Flemington

Latest News

Mohawk game
Mohigans top Hawks in first Mohawk contest of the season
Jacob Angelo
Angelo signs with Bobcats to continue relatively new running career
The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament returns to Charleston in 2022
WVU men's basketball
Mountaineers pull off win over No. 15 UConn, 56-53