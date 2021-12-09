Bees hoping to take third state crown in Huntington

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont has worked over the past few months, and they’ve worked hard.

The Bees have improved their tumbling, stunting and overall cohesion as a team in preparation for what they hoped they would achieve - a trip to the state championship.

Now, they’re on their way.

East Fairmont won state titles in cheerleading in 1993 and 1995. They hope to bring home the first title in 26 years this weekend.

