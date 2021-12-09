Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County couple was arrested Wednesday for hitting a boy with a 2×4 paddle as a form of discipline, officers said.

Officers say they were contacted by medical personnel at UHC about a juvenile victim that had multiple lacerations and marks on his body as a result of being disciplined by caretakers.

Officers spoke to the boy and, as a result, Darick Hibbs, 28, and Ashley Martin, 26, both of Hepzibah, were arrested for beating him with a 2×4 paddle as a form of punishment, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says officers saw lacerations on his neck, bruising on his back, and a serious dark bruise on his left ear while speaking with the boy.

Officers said they contacted Child Protective Services in reference to the boy’s injuries, and CPS took the boy into emergency custody.

The complaint says interviews were conducted with two of the three children, including the boy.

The couple’s five-year-old daughter told officers that Hibbs and Martin “whipped the victim with a board,” and the boy told officers that they “punched him in the car,” leaving injuries consistent to what officers saw at the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.

Hibbs and Martin have been charged with child abuse resulting in injury.

