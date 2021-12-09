Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
MonPower outage planned Friday
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
Kaleb Rhoades
Marion Co. man arrested on burglary charges
Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges
Upshur County School Nurse shares differences in job since the pandemic.
Upshur County changes mask mandate in schools

Latest News

The 15-year-old will graduate from UNLV on Dec. 14, becoming the youngest student to walk the...
15-year-old will be the youngest student to graduate from UNLV
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Final accuser takes stand at Maxwell trial, using real name
The organization that governs Quebec's maple syrup producers have been stockpiling gallons of...
Canada taps into maple syrup reserve
The 15-year-old will graduate from UNLV on Dec. 14, becoming the youngest student to walk the...
15-year-old becomes youngest student to graduate from UNLV ever
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit