Upshur County changes mask mandate in schools

The announcement came on Wednesday, just one day after they made masks a requirement.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The mask requirement has been changed in Upshur County schools.

The Upshur County School District made the announcement Wednesday, just one day after masks were made a requirement.

This comes as Upshur County moved from orange to gold on the DHHR County Alert Map.

Officials said that while masks are strongly encouraged, there will not be a mandate if Upshur County is under the green, yellow, or gold levels on the DHHR County Alert Map.

Face coverings are still required on school buses since they are a form of public transportation.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

