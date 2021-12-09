Upshur County changes mask mandate in schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The mask requirement has been changed in Upshur County schools.

The Upshur County School District made the announcement Wednesday, just one day after masks were made a requirement.

This comes as Upshur County moved from orange to gold on the DHHR County Alert Map.

Officials said that while masks are strongly encouraged, there will not be a mandate if Upshur County is under the green, yellow, or gold levels on the DHHR County Alert Map.

Face coverings are still required on school buses since they are a form of public transportation.

