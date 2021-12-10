Advertisement

42,674 bucks harvested during 2021 Buck Firearms Season

The harvest is a 10 percent increase over the 2020 harvest of 38,785 bucks, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preliminary data from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources indicates West Virginia hunters harvested 42,674 antlered deer during the two-week firearm season from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5.

The harvest is a 10 percent increase over the 2020 harvest of 38,785 bucks, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

“The harvest during the 2021 traditional buck firearm season was expected to be similar to that of 2020,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WV Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Section. “Below average oak mast indices may have allowed hunters to better pattern deer movement.”

Johansen explained in the release that only the north central portion of the state had a decline, while all other areas of the state registered increases.

The release said the southeastern and southwestern areas of the state had the largest increases from the 2020 harvest at 31 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The top 10 counties for the 2021 buck harvest according to the release are Greenbrier (1,603), Hampshire (1,483), Randolph (1,356), Jackson (1,353), Hardy (1,264), Preston (1,261), Braxton (1,243), Monroe (1,225), Kanawha (1,222), and Roane (1,205).

The WVDNR also reminds hunters of the third annual Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway. Anyone who purchases an annual 2022 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered to win one of several prizes, including the grand prize of a combination hunting, trapping and fishing lifetime license for a WV resident.

