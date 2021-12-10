Advertisement

Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on the latest developments related to the omicron variant.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden has made two previous appearances on the show. He bantered with Fallon in April 2020, a week before he became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and in September 2016, toward the end of his eight years as vice president.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media.

He has been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law, money that will be used to repair roads and bridges and lay down high-speed internet across the country.

The president also has been trying to rally public support for a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
MonPower outage planned Friday
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
Kaleb Rhoades
Marion Co. man arrested on burglary charges
Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges
Flemington crash (WDTV)
Crews respond to crash in Flemington

Latest News

Glenville State College
Glenville State College earns University status with addition of Master’s programs
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
WVDOE Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Accuser says Maxwell and Epstein violated her at age 16