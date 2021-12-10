Man escapes from Huttonsville prison

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man escaped from Huttonsville Correctional Center on Friday, officials said.

Timothy Nantz escaped from the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.

Officials said Nantz was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Nantz is 5′6″ tall and 140 pounds.

People in the area are reminded by officials to lock doors to vehicles and houses.

Nantz is from Monongalia County, West Virginia, according to the release.

Nantz was serving time on a “Gross child neglect of child creating risk of injury or death.”

If Nantz is seen, officials say to call 911 immediately.

