Man escapes from Huttonsville prison

A man escaped from Huttonsville Correctional Center on Friday, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Timothy Nantz escaped from the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.

Timothy Nantz escaped from the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.

Officials said Nantz was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Nantz is 5′6″ tall and 140 pounds.

People in the area are reminded by officials to lock doors to vehicles and houses.

Nantz is from Monongalia County, West Virginia, according to the release.

Nantz was serving time on a “Gross child neglect of child creating risk of injury or death.”

If Nantz is seen, officials say to call 911 immediately.

