Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught

Haught led Rebels to 2021 Class A State Championship
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The Rebels’ junior totaled 2,140 yards and 25 touchdowns on the season, and finished the year with the 2021 Class A State title.

Haught was named first team all-state quarterback and will return next fall for his senior season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
Man escapes from Huttonsville prison
Mark Hickman and the drugs found in the vehicle Hickman was in.
Ohio man arrested in Harrison Co. on several drug charges
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest.
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest

Latest News

University boys basketball
University boys’ basketball comes out on top in home opener
WVU wrestling
WVU Wrestling takes down Glenville 40-3
Grafton boys basketball
Grafton coasts past Liberty in Sam Bord Tournament, 69-36
Fairmont Senior girls basketball
Fairmont Senior tops Martinsburg, 73-36