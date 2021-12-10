Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The Rebels’ junior totaled 2,140 yards and 25 touchdowns on the season, and finished the year with the 2021 Class A State title.

Haught was named first team all-state quarterback and will return next fall for his senior season.

