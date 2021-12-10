Bridgeport Police Dept. food drive rescheduled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A food drive from the Bridgeport Police Department originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled for Monday, officials said.

The food drive has been rescheduled in advance due to the heavy rains expected on Saturday, according to a press release from event organizers.

The rescheduled event will now be on Monday, Dec. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Johnson Ave. in the area of Bridgeport High School, according to officials.

Members of the Bridgeport Police Department will help Santa collect food donations in a “boot drive” type of event, meaning donations can be collected as you drive by, or you can pull into the lot and see Santa Claus, the release says.

Officials say all donations will go to the Shepherds Center.

