Advertisement

Bridgeport Police Dept. food drive rescheduled

A food drive from the Bridgeport Police Department originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled for Monday, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A food drive from the Bridgeport Police Department originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled for Monday, officials said.

The food drive has been rescheduled in advance due to the heavy rains expected on Saturday, according to a press release from event organizers.

The rescheduled event will now be on Monday, Dec. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Johnson Ave. in the area of Bridgeport High School, according to officials.

Members of the Bridgeport Police Department will help Santa collect food donations in a “boot drive” type of event, meaning donations can be collected as you drive by, or you can pull into the lot and see Santa Claus, the release says.

Officials say all donations will go to the Shepherds Center.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
MonPower outage planned Friday
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
Kaleb Rhoades
Marion Co. man arrested on burglary charges
Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges
Flemington crash (WDTV)
Crews respond to crash in Flemington

Latest News

Glenville State College
Glenville State College earns University status with addition of Master’s programs
WVDOE Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Clarksburg's interactive virtual map with zoning codes
Clarksburg adopts interactive virtual map with zoning codes
Clarksburg adopts interactive virtual map with zoning codes
Clarksburg adopts interactive virtual map with zoning codes