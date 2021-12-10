City of Elkins only accepting bagged leaves

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins City Hall officials said only bagged leaves will be collected by the City.

According to a Facebook post, the City of Elkins has ended collection of loose leaves and is now only collecting bagged leaves.

The post says bagged leaves are generally collected within two business days of notification.

Residents are reminded by officials to place the bagged leaves at the curb and to contact the City of Elkins Operations Department at 304-636-1414, ext. 1437 to report the location of the bagged leaves for pickup.

The City reminds residents that bags must contain only leaves and no yard waste or trash.

