Clarksburg adopts interactive virtual map with zoning codes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the City of Clarksburg’s comprehensive plan continues to develop, you can now interact with the latest zoning maps virtually.

The zoning districts throughout the city are represented on a new virtual map online.

The map allows users to zoom in on exact locations, down to the street to view the code for any given area.

The zoning districts can be identified down by color.

The virtual map can be found here on the City of Clarksburg’s website.

