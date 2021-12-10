Advertisement

Fairmont Senior cheer looking to defend 2020 state title

Could be the second Polar Bear team to go back-to-back this year
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Polar Bears are the defending Class AA state champions, and they’d like to do it again this year.

After last season’s odd circumstances and no stunting, Fairmont Senior got to work in the offseason in preparation for this moment.

With a trip to Huntington on the horizon, they’ve put themselves in the best position possible to be successful in the state championship.

