Mrs. Frances H. Teets, 68 years of age of Middleville Road passed away on December 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was born June 5, 1953 in Buckhannon, WV, the daughter of the late Henry and Vivian “Lois” Strader Dowell.

She is survived by her husband Arthur Teets. They were married October 5, 1974 and celebrated forty-seven years of marriage. She is also survived by two sons Garrett Teets and his wife Shasta of Harmony Grove Road and Adam Teets and his wife Desiree of Lost Creek. She was also preceded in death by one sister Marsha Ash; two half-brothers Clifford and Rolland Dowell and one half-sister Lorene Schibley.

Frances graduated from Buckhannon High School in 1971. Following high school, she enjoyed being a secretary for the Buckhannon Senior Center and then for the State of West Virginia. She was a proud homemaker and loved being home while her children were young and active in their school activities. Recently, she enjoyed cleaning homes in the area for families that became her friends. She looked forward to the Holidays and decorating for these occasions. Her quiet place was working with flowers and crafts at her home. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family appreciated the loving care given to Frances from West Virginia Hospice nurses Dana Stewart, Kelli Geiger and Emily Ramsey.

In lieu of flowers, they ask donations be made to WVU Medicine Hospice, 2673 Davisson Run Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A Gathering will be held at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on December 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM with Pastor Robert Perine presiding. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Teets family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

