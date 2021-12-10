House Call: Holiday Safety Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. There are 22 days until Christmas Day. It is important to keep in mind, when shopping for toys, that safety should always come first. Each year thousands of children are injured by toys. Joining us tonight is Dr. Whitney Courtney, family medicine physician and faculty at UHC Family Medicine, to help us with some good consumer safety information concerning toy safety.

1. What type of injuries occur as a result of playing with a toys?

Children typically have a lot of fun playing with their toys. Especially this time of year.

However, injuries do occur as a result of playing with a toy. Most injuries from toys are minor cuts, scrapes, and bruises. However, toys can also cause serious injury or even death. This happens when toys are dangerous or used in the wrong manner.

2. When selecting the right toy, how important is age with regard to safety?

When purchasing a toy is important to keep age appropriateness as a priority. You do not want to buy a toy that is meant for a five year old and give it to a two year old. Age recommendations on toys can be helpful, because these guidelines offer:

The safety of the toy (for example, if there any possible choking hazards)

The ability of a child to play with the toy

The ability of a child to understand how to use a toy

The needs and interests at various levels of a child’s development

3. What are some other tips to consider when making the right toy purchase?

Here are tips to help you choose safe and appropriate toys for your child.

Read the label. Warning labels give important information about how to use a toy and what ages the toy is safe for. Be sure to show your child how to use the toy the right way.

Think LARGE. Make sure all toys and parts are larger than your child’s mouth to prevent choking. · Avoid toys that shoot objects into the air. They can cause serious eye injuries or choking.

Avoid toys that are loud to prevent damage to your child’s hearing. Look for stuffed toys that are well made. Make sure all the parts are on tight and seams and edges are secure. It should also be machine washable. Take off any loose ribbons or strings to avoid strangulation. Avoid toys that have small bean-like pellets or stuffing that can cause choking or suffocation if swallowed.

Buy plastic toys that are sturdy. Toys made from thin plastic may break easily. · Avoid toys with toxic materials that could cause poisoning. Make sure the label says “nontoxic.”

Avoid hobby kits and chemistry sets for any child younger than 12 years. They can cause fires or explosions and may contain dangerous chemicals. Make sure your older child knows how to safely handle these kinds of toys.

Electric toys should be “UL Approved.” Check the label to be sure.

Be careful when buying crib toys. Soft objects, loose bedding, or any objects that could increase the risk of entrapment, suffocation, or strangulation should be kept out of the crib. Any hanging crib toy (mobiles, crib gyms) should be out of the baby’s reach and must be removed when your baby first begins to push up on his or her hands and knees or when the baby is 5 months old, whichever occurs first. These toys can strangle a baby.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.