Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing nice weather yesterday, today will be a cloudy, warm end to the workweek, as a warm front lifts into NCWV. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. We might see a few isolated showers this afternoon, but we don’t expect much rain from them. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Tonight, those chances for isolated showers continue, with not much rain expected. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and light winds coming from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. In short, expect a warm, cloudy night, with some rain. By tomorrow morning, a cold front from out west pushes in, bringing a line of rain that lasts throughout the morning and early-afternoon. Some of this rain could be heavy at times, bringing up to an inch of rain in some locations, which means slick roads and other problems. We’ll also see gusty winds, with wind gusts up to 40 mph in some locations throughout the morning and afternoon, with sustained winds of 10-15 mph. Both are because of the rainstorms and because of the front itself. These breezy conditions last until the mid-evening at the latest, so keep an eye on outdoor objects and be aware of damage to power lines. Because of this threat, the Storm Prediction Center has the western half of NCWV under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. Be careful when traveling and have plans in place in case something happens. Barring that, expect highs in the 60s and cloudy skies. Overall, tomorrow will be an active day. By Sunday, the rain will be gone, so we’ll see sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Heading into the first half of next week, skies will be mostly sunny, with temperatures rising into the mild 50s. In short, today will be cloudy and warm, with a few rain showers, tomorrow will bring gusty winds and morning rain, and most of next week will be nice.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with a few showers pushing in during the day. We won’t see much rain from these showers, however (less than 0.1″ in most areas). Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mild mid-50s. Overall, it’s a cloudy, warm day. High: 54.

Tonight: Rain showers take place in the mid-evening hours, with a few more overnight. A few might be thunderstorms, but other than that, expect just incidences of light rain. We won’t see much, about 0.1″ of rain at most. Winds will come from the south at 10-20 mph. Low: 52.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, with rain moving in during the late-morning to mid-evening hours. Some rain will be heavy at times, leading to slick roads and other problems, Some of them could contain gusty winds. We’ll also see more gusty winds during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these gusts could reach 40 mph in the lowlands, with the mountain counties seeing up to 60 mph in some places. This could cause issues with unsecured outdoor items and weak tree branches, so we’ll keep an eye on those. Besides that, temperatures will be in the upper-60s, so we’ll be warm. In short, tomorrow will be active. High: 68.

Sunday: Skies will be partly sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-40s, which is slightly cooler-than-average but still nice. Overall, a good way to end the weekend. High: 43.

