Advertisement

Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A sheriff in Kentucky was arrested after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a high school basketball game.

According to WKYT, Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

In a video of the fight, punches were thrown. Then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

School officials said the teams were separated immediately, and one player from each team was ejected at the time.

The Osley County superintendent said Lynch has been suspended for one game, and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

WKYT said this is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during a boys basketball game in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
MonPower outage planned Friday
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
Kaleb Rhoades
Marion Co. man arrested on burglary charges
Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges
Flemington crash (WDTV)
Crews respond to crash in Flemington

Latest News

Glenville State College
Glenville State College earns University status with addition of Master’s programs
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
WVDOE Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Accuser says Maxwell and Epstein violated her at age 16