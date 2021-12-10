Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!! Not a bad day with our temperatures on the rise. Temperatures today reached into the high 50′s, close to 60F, which was an increase of 15-20 degrees higher than we were at this time yesterday. Temperatures will drop slightly overnight, but then tomorrow we are heading up into the high 60′s, maybe even a 70 or two could show up on our map. But this will all be before a powerful winter storm pushes through midday. There are a lot of pieces to this storm, so let’s start with the winds. We will see some pretty gusty winds ahead of this front. Starting at about 4 am, winds could reach about 25 mph. Then the NWS has issued Wind Advisories for wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher. These alerts align with the timing of when the cold front moves through our area. As the front pulls away, those gusts will drop, especially after Saturday evening. We are also looking at the potential of strong thunderstorms with this front. We are in the lower category of risks from severe weather, but those winds we talked about previously figure into the severity of these storms, as well as the rare possibility of a tornado or two. The front will bring us about .7 – 1.3″ of rain and in the overnight hours, the mountains could see up to .5″ of snow. Once that front moves through, we’ll see a nice drop in temperatures as Arctic air settles in. Sunday morning will be back down near freezing, but we’re looking at a great day in store with plenty of sun, and that will also be the forecast for Monday as well with highs in the low 50′s.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms possible: Low 53

Saturday: Rainy and windy: High 67

Sunday: Chilly start then sunny: High 45

Monday: Sunny: High 53

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.