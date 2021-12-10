Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Several local schools are being recognized for their commitment to supporting military children and their families.
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several local schools are being recognized for their commitment to supporting military children and their families.
At least eight local schools are recipients of the Purple Star Award.
The following schools are included in a list of 130 schools to earn this distinction:
- Harrison County
- North View Elementary
- Simpson Elementary
- Bridgeport High School
- Lewis County
- Leading Creek Elementary
- Peterson Central Elementary
- Marion County
- Monongah Elementary
- Fairview Elementary
- Mannington Middle School
Award applications are reviewed and approved by the West Virginia Department of Education and stakeholders from the West Virginia Common Ground Partnership.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.