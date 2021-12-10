Advertisement

Local schools receive Purple Star Award

Several local schools are being recognized for their commitment to supporting military children and their families.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
At least eight local schools are recipients of the Purple Star Award.

The following schools are included in a list of 130 schools to earn this distinction:

  • Harrison County
    • North View Elementary
    • Simpson Elementary
    • Bridgeport High School
  • Lewis County
    • Leading Creek Elementary
    • Peterson Central Elementary
  • Marion County
    • Monongah Elementary
    • Fairview Elementary
    • Mannington Middle School

Award applications are reviewed and approved by the West Virginia Department of Education and stakeholders from the West Virginia Common Ground Partnership.

