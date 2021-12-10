Advertisement

Man arrested in child abuse case

Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
Justin Boggs is accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend's nearly 2-year-old son.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies have a man in custody who they say is accused with the abuse of his girlfriend’s toddler.

According to the criminal complaint, Justin Boggs, of Hurricane, West Virginia is accused of severely injuring a 23-month-old boy.

Investigators in Putnam County say Boggs turned himself in Friday evening. He was arraigned at the Putnam County Courthouse and taken to the Western Regional Jail. Bond was set at $35,000 cash only.

Outside the courthouse, on the way to his arraignment just before 6 p.m., Boggs denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted, he faces 1 to 5 years in prison.

On Dec. 9, deputies say they received a call from a social worker with Child Protective Services.

The complaint states the boy was taken to the hospital around 7 p.m. with bruising on the left side of his face, both eyes, his neck and back of head.

Medical professionals also determined the boy had suffered a concussion.

The boy’s mother told deputies the injuries occurred while the child was staying with her boyfriend, Justin Boggs, while she was at work on Dec. 8.

She told deputies she received a call from Boggs around 1 or 2 p.m., stating that the child had fallen down several stairs outside of the home and was injured.

At the time, the boy’s mother said she was unable to leave work, but when she arrived home that evening, she found the boy laying on the couch, severely injured.

On Dec. 10, a pediatrician informed law enforcement the child’s injuries were not consistent with a 23-month-old falling down several stairs. Medical professionals say the boy had a depressed skull fracture.

Deputies say they believe Boggs unlawfully and feloniously abused the child, causing him serious bodily injury.

Boggs’ mother, Sandi Oden, says she believes her son would never do what he’s accused of.

“He’s always loved kids,” Oden said. “I’ve seen him around that little boy, and he’s been so good to him. I just don’t see him ever being mean to any kids.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
Man escapes from Huttonsville prison
Mark Hickman and the drugs found in the vehicle Hickman was in.
Ohio man arrested in Harrison Co. on several drug charges
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest.
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest

Latest News

"In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made...
Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Canceled
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
mon ems request for body armor
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast for Dec 10, 2021