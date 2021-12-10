Man arrested in child abuse case

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies have a man in custody who they say is accused with the abuse of his girlfriend’s toddler.

According to the criminal complaint, Justin Boggs, of Hurricane, West Virginia is accused of severely injuring a 23-month-old boy.

Investigators in Putnam County say Boggs turned himself in Friday evening. He was arraigned at the Putnam County Courthouse and taken to the Western Regional Jail. Bond was set at $35,000 cash only.

Outside the courthouse, on the way to his arraignment just before 6 p.m., Boggs denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted, he faces 1 to 5 years in prison.

On Dec. 9, deputies say they received a call from a social worker with Child Protective Services.

The complaint states the boy was taken to the hospital around 7 p.m. with bruising on the left side of his face, both eyes, his neck and back of head.

Medical professionals also determined the boy had suffered a concussion.

The boy’s mother told deputies the injuries occurred while the child was staying with her boyfriend, Justin Boggs, while she was at work on Dec. 8.

She told deputies she received a call from Boggs around 1 or 2 p.m., stating that the child had fallen down several stairs outside of the home and was injured.

At the time, the boy’s mother said she was unable to leave work, but when she arrived home that evening, she found the boy laying on the couch, severely injured.

On Dec. 10, a pediatrician informed law enforcement the child’s injuries were not consistent with a 23-month-old falling down several stairs. Medical professionals say the boy had a depressed skull fracture.

Deputies say they believe Boggs unlawfully and feloniously abused the child, causing him serious bodily injury.

Boggs’ mother, Sandi Oden, says she believes her son would never do what he’s accused of.

“He’s always loved kids,” Oden said. “I’ve seen him around that little boy, and he’s been so good to him. I just don’t see him ever being mean to any kids.”

