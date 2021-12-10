Mohigans top Hawks in first Mohawk contest of the season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If it’s basketball season, it’s rivalry season.

The Hawks visited the Mohigans for the first Mohawk game of the year and Morgantown held control all four quarters.

Sofia Wassick led the Mohigans with 14 points. Wassick and Lily Jordan connected frequently for Morgantown and led them to the 56-21 win.

