Advertisement

Mohigans top Hawks in first Mohawk contest of the season

Sofia Wassick leads Morgantown with 14 points
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If it’s basketball season, it’s rivalry season.

The Hawks visited the Mohigans for the first Mohawk game of the year and Morgantown held control all four quarters.

Sofia Wassick led the Mohigans with 14 points. Wassick and Lily Jordan connected frequently for Morgantown and led them to the 56-21 win.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
MonPower outage planned Friday
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
Kaleb Rhoades
Marion Co. man arrested on burglary charges
Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges
Flemington crash (WDTV)
Crews respond to crash in Flemington

Latest News

East Fairmont cheer
Bees hoping to take third state crown in Huntington
Jacob Angelo
Angelo signs with Bobcats to continue relatively new running career
The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament returns to Charleston in 2022
WVU men's basketball
Mountaineers pull off win over No. 15 UConn, 56-53