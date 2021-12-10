Advertisement

Parents of child who died in fire charged with neglect

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — The parents of a West Virginia child who died in a fire earlier this year have been charged with child neglect, officials said.

Heather Renee Johnston, 38, and Michael Scott Johnston, 36, were each charged with neglect creating substantial risk of injury or death and neglect resulting in death, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Dragisich told The Intelligencer.

The charges stem from a house fire in March that resulted in the death of Keegan Johnston, 3. Criminal complaints were filed Wednesday in Hancock County Magistrate Court, Dragisich said.

Both parents were booked into Northern Regional Jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

Officials have not provided further details in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
MonPower outage planned Friday
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
Kaleb Rhoades
Marion Co. man arrested on burglary charges
Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges
Flemington crash (WDTV)
Crews respond to crash in Flemington

Latest News

Glenville State College
Glenville State College earns University status with addition of Master’s programs
WVDOE Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Local schools receive Purple Star Award
Clarksburg's interactive virtual map with zoning codes
Clarksburg adopts interactive virtual map with zoning codes
Clarksburg adopts interactive virtual map with zoning codes
Clarksburg adopts interactive virtual map with zoning codes