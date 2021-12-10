Parents of child who died in fire charged with neglect

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — The parents of a West Virginia child who died in a fire earlier this year have been charged with child neglect, officials said.

Heather Renee Johnston, 38, and Michael Scott Johnston, 36, were each charged with neglect creating substantial risk of injury or death and neglect resulting in death, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Dragisich told The Intelligencer.

The charges stem from a house fire in March that resulted in the death of Keegan Johnston, 3. Criminal complaints were filed Wednesday in Hancock County Magistrate Court, Dragisich said.

Both parents were booked into Northern Regional Jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

Officials have not provided further details in the case.

