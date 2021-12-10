Strong winds and heavy rain expected on Saturday in NCWV as cold front barrels towards the East

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A strong cold front pushing east is expected to cross into West Virginia late Saturday morning.

Both ahead of and behind the front, gusty winds are expected in our area, as well as heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

The winds will begin to pick up overnight Friday ahead of the front, along with preliminary rain and thunderstorms. But the strongest winds will come late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

Gusts could reach as high as 40-50mph in the lowlands, or 55-60mph in the mountains.

For this reason, the National Weather Service has posted wind advisories for Monongalia, Marion, Preston, and Tucker Counties, as well as the eastern portions of Randolph and Webster Counties.

At this time of year, many people have outdoor Christmas decorations set up. Be sure to either firmly secure decorations to a sturdy base, or bring them inside entirely.

Also secure trash cans and any other lightweight objects that could become projectiles in heavy winds.

Strong wind gusts also have the possibility to cause power outages, so keep devices charged.

