SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the Lincoln cheer team, it’s all about family.

The Cougars won the Class AA Region II title earlier this fall and are headed to the state championship for a chance to compete for the overall Class AA crown.

Class AA action kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Marshall University.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.