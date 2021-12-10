Advertisement

West Milford Water Board “not sure” about water quality in summer, fall of 2020

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials in West Milford revealed they are unsure of the quality of drinking water during the summer and fall of 2020.

West Milford Water Works released a report on the Town of West Milford Facebook page denoting the operator from July 1 through September 20 of 2020 that failed to submit proper documentation.

Therefore, officials cannot be sure of the quality of water during this time.

Officials say the current operator is submitting documentation according to a sample schedule.

The West Milford Water Board is urging customers to spread the word.

“Please share this information with all other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly,” said the West Milford Water Board.

You can view the report via the Facebook post or below.

West Milford Water Board release
West Milford Water Board release(Facebook: Town of West Milford)

