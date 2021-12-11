Fairmont Senior tops Martinsburg, 73-36

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Both teams came out reserved in the first quarter, but Fairmont Senior lit the fire after that.

Meredith Maier was in control of the second quarter, scoring ten of her 14 first half points.

The Bulldogs trailed 30-11 at half.

Polar Bears take the win 73-36. Marley Washenitz totaled 29 points, 12 steals and nine rebounds. Maier amassed 21 points and seven rebounds.

