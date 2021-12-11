Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Canceled

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Fairmont released the following regarding the cancelation of their Feast of the Seven Fishes event:

In light of last night’s high wind gusts and today’s inclement weather forecast, we have made the tough decision to cancel today’s Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration, including the Hometown Christmas Market, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and Christmas Concert.

The safety of our community, vendors, and staff is the highest priority. Unfortunately, we experienced high enough winds last night to uproot several event tents. As much as we would love to continue with the Feast, we absolutely cannot risk your safety.

Unless there is thunder and lightning this evening, the Fairmont Christmas parade at 5 pm will still occur. Thank you for your understanding.

