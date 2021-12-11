Advertisement

Grafton coasts past Liberty in Sam Bord Tournament, 69-36

Bearcats held lead throughout the game
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bearcats took control from the beginning and maintained it in Friday’s match-up with Liberty at the Sam Bord Tournament.

The Bearcats held Liberty to no score until three minutes remained in the first quarter. The Mountaineers trailed 31-15 at half.

With the 69-36 win, Grafton will face Trinity Christian Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Nantz
Man escapes from Huttonsville prison
Mark Hickman and the drugs found in the vehicle Hickman was in.
Ohio man arrested in Harrison Co. on several drug charges
Handcuffs graphic
Harrison Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MON EMS BODY ARMOR
Mon EMS aims to provide body armor to workers after recent stabbing occurred on ambulance
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest.
Threatening message found in Morgantown High sparks protest

Latest News

University boys basketball
University boys’ basketball comes out on top in home opener
WVU wrestling
WVU Wrestling takes down Glenville 40-3
Fairmont Senior girls basketball
Fairmont Senior tops Martinsburg, 73-36
Ethan Haught
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Ethan Haught