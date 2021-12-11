Grafton coasts past Liberty in Sam Bord Tournament, 69-36

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bearcats took control from the beginning and maintained it in Friday’s match-up with Liberty at the Sam Bord Tournament.

The Bearcats held Liberty to no score until three minutes remained in the first quarter. The Mountaineers trailed 31-15 at half.

With the 69-36 win, Grafton will face Trinity Christian Saturday.

