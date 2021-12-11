Grafton coasts past Liberty in Sam Bord Tournament, 69-36
Bearcats held lead throughout the game
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bearcats took control from the beginning and maintained it in Friday’s match-up with Liberty at the Sam Bord Tournament.
The Bearcats held Liberty to no score until three minutes remained in the first quarter. The Mountaineers trailed 31-15 at half.
With the 69-36 win, Grafton will face Trinity Christian Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.