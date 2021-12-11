BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mr. Marion William Childers, 79 years of age of Gilmer County, WV passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born December 11, 1942 in Clarksburg, WV the daughter of the late Harvey and Sadie Spatafore Childers. He is survived by a brother Bill S. Childers and his wife Patricia of Stonewood, WV; a sister Jackie Aman and her husband Bob of Bridgeport, WV; nieces and nephews Annette Stafford and husband Steven, Billy Childers II and wife Janet, Sarah Folley and husband Seth, Bobby Aman, Kimberly Lynch and husband Robert, Sara Childers and husband Mark Siders and Teresa Childers and Evan Schneidmesser; and his aunt Antoinette “Dorothy” Spatafore McClung of Bridgeport, WV. He was also preceded in death by two brothers Lloyd and Lewis Childers and one sister Nancy Childers. Marion was a 1961 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School where he participated in varsity sports. Following high school, he served honorably in the United States Marines. He had an entrepreneur spirit that led him to various management jobs and experiences in the Clarksburg area. As a child his father introduced him to hunting and appreciating the outdoors. In his later years, he spent happy times at his property in the mountains of Gilmer County. He never met a stranger and spent enjoyable hours with friends at the Glenville Senior Center. At this time, he received Christ as his Lord and Savior. He had a life changing experience with the Lord and the church family at the First Baptist Church in Glenville. The church provided him a place to participate in Bible studies and Sunday worship. Marion considered his children his many nieces and nephews and they loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed. A Gathering will be held at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Wednesday from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with Pastor John Putnam presiding. The interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Quiet Dell with the Harrison County Honor Guard providing military services. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

